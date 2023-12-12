Naloxone kits coming to Essex fire trucks

Naloxone kits can now be found on Essex fire trucks.

This comes after a partnership between the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) and Essex Fire and Rescue Services.

According to a health unit release, the partnership is part of the Ontario Naloxone Program.

WECHU will provide the naloxone nasal spray to Essex fire and firefighters will have emergency kits on-hand while responding to emergency calls, allowing them administer the spray if there is an opioid overdose.

Essex fire is the sixth local emergency medical service organization to partner with the WECHU for the program.

Windsor fire, Amherstburg fire, Essex-Windsor EMS, Windsor police and LaSalle police already take part in the program.

Overall there are 26 local organizations participating in the Ontario Naloxone Program.