Do you want to name a snowplow in Chatham-Kent?

The Municipality is gearing up for its annual tradition of adding more names to the snowplow fleet.

Over 175 names have flooded in from the community.

Sponsored for the third consecutive year by Winmar, one plow will be named in each of Chatham-Kent's six wards.

Residents are invited to cast their votes for their favourite snowplow names by hitting the heart button next to the name they like best.

Voting is now open and will close on December 3, and a link to vote can be found by clicking here.

