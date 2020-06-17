Name Change for Leamington's Marina

Leamington’s Marina has a new name.

The municipality has announced the marina will now be called the Lakeside Marina after the town signed a 10-year sponsorship agreement with Lakeside Produce for the naming rights.

"It's a total of $300,000 so they're doing $30,000 a year for 10 years and then anyone else will have that opportunity again in 10 years," says Leamington Mayor, Hilda MacDonald. "So this is a 10 year initiative that they're doing."

MacDonald goes on to say that Lakeside Produce is a great community partner.

"This is one where they get a little bit of pay back and we think it's great. Again, it's innovative, it's a new way to raise some money, take a little bit of burden off the taxpayer at some point in some time,” says MacDonald.

"They're a long standing family in our community," she says. "They're users of the waterfront and marina. It just goes together well and for us we're thankful that they will do that and support the community."

The promenade at marina in Lake Erie, which includes 292 slips, will also be called the Lakeside Promenade.

— With files from AM800's Gord Bacon