Naming rights to Gil Maure Park pushed to later date

Naming rights for a popular LaSalle park will be pushed to a later meeting.

The Maure family is not pleased with the recommendation to rename Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and Riverdance Park to Petite Côte Waterfront.

The town was also recommending that Gil Maure Park, named after Gilbert Maure, be recognized within the event centre with the community room named after him and the family.

During Tuesday night's meeting, council voted unanimously to pause the naming of the Waterfront.

Administration will be holding a live public meeting to obtain the community's input on the naming of the Waterfront Park Lands.

Administration will also be meeting with the Maure family to discuss alternative options regarding naming inside of the park that would be suitable to all family members.

Shelley Maure, the grand-daughter to Gilbert Maure, says she went through a range of emotions following the information of the name removal.

"At first I felt very disheartened, then became angry, as the Maure family has not been advised, why? Historically when an individual's name is removed from a public park, plaque, street sign, etcetera, it's because something controversial or contentious was discovered from their past or present. This is not the cause in this situation."

Rolly Maure, the grandson of Gilbert Maure, says having a board room named after his grandfather is not enough.

"The Town's plan to remove the name and stick a plaque over a board room, in a new unnamed event centre is disappointing and demeaning to say the least for the family. That is the alternative that was given to us by administration."

Deputy Mayor, Crystal Meloche, says she agrees with the family about the board room not being enough, but that other families need to be recognized in the Waterfront.

"The naming of a room inside the building isn't right. I also agree with administration that we need a name for the entire Waterfront project, and if we name is Gil Maure Park, we've now ignored everyone else who has given to that Waterfront."

The live in-person meeting date has yet to be set, however council has announced that it will be in the next 45 days.

Gil Maure Park was named after Gilbert Maure, who owned the property and built a house on the land. Maure died in 1970, and the Town purchased approximately 3.6 acres of land from the Maure family in 1980.