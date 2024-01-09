NASA delays Artemis II moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut
NASA says it will be delaying the Artemis moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, initially scheduled for November of this year.
The U.S. space agency provided an update today on the timeline for the upcoming mission around the moon and said it will be pushed back to September 2025 to allow more time to prepare.
A subsequent mission that will land astronauts on the moon has been delayed until at least September 2026.