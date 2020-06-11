NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag



NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties on Wednesday, formally distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism that had been a familiar sight at stock car events for more than 70 years.

The move comes amid social unrest around the globe following the death in police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

Protests have roiled the nation for days and Confederate monuments are being taken down across the South _ the traditional fan base for NASCAR.

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's lone black driver, called this week for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was ``no place'' for them in the sport. At long last, NASCAR obliged.

Former chairman Brian France tired in 2015 to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered NASCAR's core Southern-based fan base.

Martin Truex Jr. cruised down the stretch and won his first NASCAR Cup race of the season on Wednesday night in the first race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway.

Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, has been one of NASCAR's biggest winners over the last three years, but failed to find victory lane for Joe Gibbs Racing over the first 10 races of this season.

Truex won the Martinsville grandfather clock on the paperclip-shaped track at just 0.526 miles. He won for the first time with new crew chief Jason Small.

Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, who has two wins this season, and Joey Logano made it a 2-3-4 finish for Team Penske.

with files from Canadian Press