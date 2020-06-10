NASCAR May Ban Confederate Flag

The familiar scene of Confederate flags waved by fans at NASCAR tracks could soon be a relic of racing's good ol' boy roots.

Bubba Wallace -- the lone black driver in the sport _ this week declared it is time for the stock car series with deep ties to the South to ban the flag at its properties and formally distance itself from what for millions is a unwelcome symbol of slavery and racism.

The signs are everywhere that NASCAR could do so. As the nation grapples with social unrest largely tied to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, the predominantly white field of drivers united for a video promoting social change.

A black NASCAR official took a knee before Sunday's race near Atlanta in what may have been a first and the governing body vowed to do a better job of addressing racial injustice.

Wallace - who wore a black T-shirt with the words ``I Can't Breathe'' at Sunday's race -- seized the moment and issued his most compelling comments yet on the often thorny nature of race and racing: ``My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags.''

There was no immediate statement from NASCAR. The series in 2015 asked fans to ``refrain from displaying'' the flag at its facilities and events.



