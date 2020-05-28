NASCAR Race Rained Out

Wednesday's NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been rained out and rescheduled for Thursday night.

The starting order for the second Cup race at Charlotte this week was set based on the finishing order of the Coca-Cola 600 but with an inversion.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman will start from the pole, while Coca-Cola 600 winner Brad Keselowski will start 20th.

The postponement also pushes back the upcoming Xfinity race from Thursday to Monday.

The second consecutive Wednesday night race would have been the fourth for the elite Cup Series since May 17.

The next race for the NASCAR series will be Sunday afternoon, when they run the Food City Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol, Tennessee.

with files from Associated Press