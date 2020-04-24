NASCAR Teams Restart Preparations

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says NASCAR teams can work in their race shops if they maintain social distancing guidelines, clearing a potential hurdle to resuming the season in coming weeks.

Cooper extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 8 Thursday and said he would gradually open it in three phases, adding he is still considering NASCAR's request to run the Coca-Cola 600 as scheduled on May 24 without spectators.

For any racing to be done, the North Carolina-based teams need access to their shops to prep the cars.

The governors of both Florida and Texas have already said NASCAR is welcome to race in their states without fans.

South Carolina and Georgia are gradually easing restrictions.



