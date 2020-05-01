NASCAR to go Green at Darlington

NASCAR has set a date to green flag its Cup season.

The circuit says it will resume its season without fans present starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

The premier Cup Series will then race three more times in a 10-day span, beginning with one more at Darlington before two outside Charlotte, North Carolina.

NASCAR's revised schedule goes only through May and has a pair of Wednesday Cup races, fulfilling fans' longtime plea for midweek events.

The first race is scheduled for Darlington, NASCAR's oldest superspeedway, followed by a second race at the 70-year-old, egg-shaped oval track three days later. Charlotte Motor Speedway will then host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 to mark 60 consecutive years the longest race on the NASCAR schedule will be held on Memorial Day weekend.

There will also be lower-tier Xfinity and Trucks series races at the two tracks.

The North Carolina governor has said the Charlotte races can be held as long as health conditions in the area do not deteriorate.

with files from Associated Press