Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill

NASHVILLE - The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake did not say exactly what drove the shooter to open fire Monday morning at The Covenant School before being killed by police.

But he provided chilling examples of the shooter's elaborate planning for the bloodshed, including a manifesto and other writings that police are going over.

The victims include three 9-year-old children, the school's top administrator, a substitute teacher and a custodian.

In this image from video provided by Jozen Reodica, law enforcement officers lead children away from the scene of a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday March 27, 2023. (Jozen Reodica via AP)