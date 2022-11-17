Natatorium reopens Friday at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre
The City of Windsor is getting ready to reopen the natatorium in the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.
The pool will reopen Friday morning after being shutdown last Saturday for repairs.
According to the city, there was a small leak in the main pool tank.
The city says the repairs included partially draining the pool.
The fitness centre and Adventure Bay Family Water Park were not impacted.
The pool will reopen at 5:30am.