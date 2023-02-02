National award won by Essex County OPP officer

A national honour for a local officer.

The Canadian Safe Boating Council held their annual awards in Toronto on January 22, and one of the Essex County OPP's Marine operators was recognized.

The "Marine Professional of the Year" award recognizes an outstanding act of boating safety by a marine organization professional, and the 2022 recipient is is Provincial Constable James (JJ) Lyman.

Each January, stakeholders in recreational boating safety assemble to honour the people, programs, organizations, and marinas that help to make boating in Canada safer and better for all of us, and to keep the environment clean.

According to the OPP, Lyman has worked hard to ensure that local enforcement agencies learn best practices of safe boating and are prepared on either side of the border for each new marine season.

Inspector Angela Ferguson, Essex County OPP Detachment Commander, says they're very proud of Constable Lyman's accomplishment.

"He is dedicated to marine safety by providing the highest standard of relevant training to our law enforcement partners across Ontario. This award reflects his commitment to keeping our waterways safe for everyone," she added.

Constable Lyman is a 17-year veteran with the OPP and has been a member of the Essex County OPP marine unit since 2008.

He's also an active Shiprider member or formally known as "Integrated Cross Border Maritime Law Enforcement Officer" and has been an OPP Marine Instructor since 2017, teaching officers from all over Ontario.