National Basketball League of Canada Cancels Upcoming Season

The upcoming season for the National Basketball League of Canada has been cancelled.

The 2020-21 season was set to tip off on March 12 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league's board of directors decided to cancel the season because of ongoing safety concerns related to the virus.

In a statement Friday, Deputy Commissioner Audley Stephenson says "We're extremely disappointed at not being able to get back on the court and play our tenth season as planned however the safety of our fans, players and everyone associated with our game is paramount."

The Windsor Express also released a statement about the cancellation.

It states, In the coming days, Windsor Express season ticket holders will be contacted. We thank you for your patience and understanding in this matter and look forward to returning to the court for the 2021-22 season.

The 2019-2020 was also cut short by the pandemic, with the league cancellng its season in early April 2020.

Before the league shut down, the Windsor Express sat at the .500 mark with a record of 11-11.