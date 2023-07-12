National League edges American League on late homer

(Seattle, WA) -- The National League is celebrating a win over the American League in Major League Baseball's Midsummer Classic.

The NL edged the AL 3-2 in the All-Star Game from Seattle.

Elias Diaz crushed a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning while Craig Kimbrel slammed the door shut on the American League in the ninth to secure the victory.

Diaz took home the MVP award for his performance.

Camilo Doval earned the win after pitching a scoreless inning of relief.

Luis Arraez had two hits and also drove in a run as the NL snapped a losing streak of nine consecutive All-Star games.

Bo Bichette and Yandy Diaz each drove in a run for the AL while reliever Jordan Romano left the game with a back injury.

Felix Bautista got saddled with the loss.

— with files from MetroSource