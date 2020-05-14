National Parks Still Closed for May Long Weekend

There will be no national parks open for the May long weekend in Ontario.

Speaking on Thursday, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says national parks won’t be resuming operations until some time in June.

Some trails, day use areas, green spaces and recreational boating will be available starting June 1 at national parks as well as historic sites, waterways and national marine conservation areas.

Camping in parks will remain off limits at least until June 21, when the federal government will reassess the situation as it relates to COVID-19.

Also speaking on Thursday, Justin Trudeau announced $469-million for fish harvesters

The federal support is for those in the who have been ineligible for other aid initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Trudeau, the support will come in the form of an industry-specific benefit and a grant and will be structured similarly to the previously announced federal wage subsidy, offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for harvesters losing 25 per cent or more of their income this year.

— With files from The Canadian Press