National Urban Park in the Ojibway Prairie Complex Gaining Momentum

The plan for a national urban park in the Ojibway Prairie Complex is receiving more support.

Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, joined Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens on Monday to announce the signing of another statement of collaboration to explore the potential of a national urban park in the area.

The proposed site for the potential national urban park includes lands within the Ojibway Prairie Complex.

Parks Canada and the City of Windsor will also consider the possibilities for including adjacent properties within the boundary for the proposed park.

Gould says she has talked to Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk about a national urban park.

"I've heard from Irek about how important preserving local nature is to your community and I would like to recognize and acknowledge all of those who have been working on this particular issue for what I understand has maybe been decades, so congratulations and thank-you to all of those who are involved," says Gould.