Natural gas expansion makes its way into approximately 92 homes on Boblo Island

A natural gas expansion will make its way to Boblo Island in Amherstburg.

The announcement was made on Friday, February 4 and anticipates approximately 92 homes will have access to natural gas.

Interim Chief Administrative Officer of Amherstburg, Tony Haddad says the new gas line will help residence and businesses in the area.

"It does give another option to the residence and subsequently any businesses that would relocate on the island in addition to the hydro and propane services that they are currently using," he continued. "This would give them a more efficient and less expensive option that is available to them."

Haddad says the project has been in the works for a long period of time.

"We understood from the vice president of Enbridge that this is something that has been on the design table for over 20 years and it has finally come to fruition in partnership with the province and the ministry of energy with a program that they have, as it relates to clean energy, climate change improvements and such across Ontario."

He says in addition to this new expansion, the town of Amherstburg has a lot of potential to grow.

"Across the region there's been a lot of positive activity in terms of development. People relocating here from other parts Ontario taking advantage of all the attributes that the area has to offer, real estate values while increasing are still attractive to those coming in from outside the area."

The gas line will be carried out by Enbridge as they work with contractors to install the line from the mainland to the island.