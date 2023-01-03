Nature Fresh Farms and South Essex Fabricating support local families this holiday season

Nearly 100 families received food baskets and cash this holiday season from Nature Fresh Farms alongside South Essex Fabricating.

Nature Fresh Farms, together with South Essex Fabricating employees, teamed up to help support 98 families this year through their annual Holiday Giveaway.

Recipients of the Holiday Giveaway, who were given a holiday food basket and cash award together valued at $700, were nominated by community members who felt the deserving recipients could benefit from a little extra generosity.

Matt Quiring, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales with Nature Fresh Farms, says the company was thrilled to be able to help out during the holiday season.

He says originally they were going to donate to 35 families.

"This year with 35 families we stepped up and actually what happened is we reached out to our employees and asked them if they would also step up and help 98 families in total. So, pretty incredible considering that a good majority of that came through our employee's support."

He says locally they were able to help many families.

"Most of them were, I want to say 75 per cent was local, and then the remaining would be coming from Ohio as well where we have another operation over there."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nature Fresh Farms

He says helping the community locally, especially around the holiday season, is important to the company.

"We believe in our people, the planet and the community. That is the three pillars that we feel we need to succeed with, giving back to our communities that we operate in and work in is very critical to our continued success. We want to have a good reputation within the industry, the community, supporting the people that work in and around us is a very important thing for us."

Quiring says that when this Holiday Giveaway started five years ago, they were able to donate to 15 families.

He says being able to help more families each year is extremely special.

Nature Fresh Farms is based in Leamington, with facilities in Delta, Ohio, Laredo, Texas, and Mexico, where fresh produce such as strawberries, tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers are grown.