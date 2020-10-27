Nature Fresh Renews Support for Windsor's Downtown Mission

Nature Fresh Farms has been recognized for its commitment to Windsor's Downtown Mission, but they're not done giving.

The Leamington produce company provided close to $115,000 in funding to the mission back in February, on top of more than 58,000 lbs. of produce to feed the hungry so far this year.

Executive Director Ron Dunn paid a visit to the facility Monday to thank Nature Fresh President and CEO Peter Quiring, who returned the gesture by committing more funding and food to help the homeless in 2021.

"Everybody is looking to somebody else to do the right thing or to help out, be of service, but we shouldn't be looking at everybody else, we should be looking at ourselves," says Quiring.

He encourages everyone to support those in need, even if it's just by donating time.

"Sometimes that's their greatest need, volunteers," he says. "What do you get more satisfaction out of? Helping somebody else or helping yourself? In fact, I think most of us would agree we get a really good feeling from helping somebody else. So why don't we do more of it then?"

Quiring says he is always impressed with how far the mission can stretch his donation.

"They feed 1,000 people a day, that's an entire village in a lot of places and that's pretty significant," he says.

Quiring expects to at least match the financial donation from this year.