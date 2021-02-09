Natyshak Named NDP Critic for Job Creation and Economic Recovery

Essex New Democrat MPP Taras Natyshak is taking on a new position.

Party leader Andrea Horwath has appointed Natyshak to the role of official opposition critic for Job Creation and Economic Recovery.

Natyshak says his new job will focus on creating and improving jobs as the province moves toward rebuilding the economy post-pandemic.

He says it's an important time for the role.

"The recovery part is obviously the most pressing given the nature of the pandemic and the challenges that our economy and our small business sector has had in weathering those challenges. It will be an interesting portfolio to hold, one that I'm excited to delve into," says Natyshak.

He says he'll be reaching out to all sectors.

"We look forward to reaching out to a whole host of stakeholders in small and medium businesses, in academia, in labour to come together with what should be a very comprehensive and robust plan to shepherd us out of the pandemic and towards some measure of recovery," he says.

Natyshak says the province has never faced a challenge like COVID-19 and a clear plan forward is needed.

"We have the know how in Ontario and Canada, we have the ability, we have the resources. We have to come together with a plan that protects us and that leads us forward in a way that is resilient, regenerative and protects not only our economy, but the health of the people within that economy," he adds.

In addition to his new appointment, Natyshak also retains his role as the NDP's critic for Ethics and Accountability.

With files from Rob Hindi