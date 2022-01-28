Natyshak wants 'shady' deal between PCs and FH Health investigated

The MPP for Essex is sounding the alarm on what he's calling a "shady" deal.

The NDP is calling for an investigation into campaign donations made to the Conservative Party by employees of a company that received a sole source contract to administer 10 COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Taras Natyshak says a number of board members with FH Health made the maximum monetary donation of $3,300 prior to their company being chosen to run the clinics.

He says the timing of the donations is suspect.

"The executives and their family members, in some cases the wives and fathers and brother in law's of some of these executives, made a donation to the PC party," he says. "Then lo and behold, a sole source contract to administer vaccines was given to FH Health. That just reeks."

Natyshak says there was no competitive bidding process.

"Unfortunately, sole source contracts are simply that," says Natyshak. "There's a service provider identified, they negotiate the terms with the government, typically in secret. It's really difficult to get the specifics of what those contracts are. So we will ask those questions."

He adds there's no question an investigation is needed.

"It raises a lot of red flags. It looks like a kick back," he says. "Whatever you want to call it, it looks shady and we've asked the Auditor General and the Chief Electoral Officer to take a look at that and to see whether it is within the rules of the Elections Finance Act."

Natyshak says he's asked the Auditor General and Chief Electoral Officer to look into the matter.

FH Health was chosen earlier this month by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones' ministry to run booster clinics for education workers in the GTA area.