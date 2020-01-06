Naval Monument Expansion at Dieppe Park up for Approval Monday

An expansion to the naval monument in Dieppe Park could become a reality.

The monument has been in place on Windsor's waterfront on Riverside Drive at the foot of Ouellette Avenue since 1997.

If approved by Windsor City Council Monday night, the monument will see new granite interpretive-panels showing the sacrifices of the Royal Canadian Navy.

Memorials for the First and Second World Wars, the Korean conflict, the cold war, and the war in Afghanistan will be included on three panels.

Council already approved $25,000 for the project in the 2019 Capital Budget.

The total cost of expansion comes in at $60,000, according to a report going before council.