NBA Aims to Start Season Before Christmas: Report

Talks between the NBA and its Players Association are ongoing but the two sides have yet to agree on a timeline for the start of the 2020-21 season.

ESPN reports the league held a call with its general managers on Monday, but the window to get a deal done in time to have pre-Christmas day games is shrinking.

The league is working on a deal that would have next season starting around December 22nd, but commissioner Adam Silver says they are running out of time, according to the report.

