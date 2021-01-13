NBA Announces New Rules to Fight COVID-19

With five games called off this week already and more teams dealing with virus-related issues, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have enacted additional rules in the hope of keeping the season going safely.

Among the new policies: for ``at least the next two weeks,'' the league and union said, players and team staff will have to remain at their residence when in their home markets and will be prohibited from leaving their hotels or having outside guests when on the road.

Tuesday night's matchup in Chicago between the Bulls and the Boston Celtics was postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

The Washington Wizards say two of their players are going on the NBA's health and safety protocols list. The announcement is the latest in a wave of bad news related to the coronavirus pandemic for the league in recent days.

The Wizards did not identify the two players.

with files from (The Associated Press)