NBA Announces Scrimmage Schedules

All three arenas at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex that will be used for the restart will also play host to the scrimmages.

There will be between three and six games per day during that six-day span. The season will officially resume with the start of seeding games on July 30.

Teams begin arriving at Disney for a brief quarantine followed by the start of their training camps on Tuesday.

The Toronto Raptors will face their first competition in more than four months when they play the Houston Rockets in a scrimmage on July 24.

The Raptors will also face Portland on July 26, and Phoenix on July 28.

Toronto opens the eight-game seeding round on Aug. 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA shut down March 11 due to COVID-19. The 22 teams playing in the seeding round are scheduled to arrive in Orlando next week.



with files from (The Canadian Press)