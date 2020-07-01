NBA-Black Lives Matter

The NBA is planning to paint "Black Lives Matter" on courts and allow players to wear social justice messages on their jerseys.

Both sidelines of all three courts at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida will say "Black Lives Matter."

The WNBA is considering similar measures and allowing players to wear warmup shirts that honor Breonna Taylor printed with the words "say her name."

The changes come at the heels of nationwide protests against racial injustice in the name of the Black Lives Matter movement.

with files from Associated Press