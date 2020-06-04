NBA Board of Governors Approves Plan to Restart 2019-2020 Season

The NBA Board of Governors has approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play, tentatively set for Friday, July 31st.

The National Basketball Association was the first to shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March.

The format calls for each team to play eight games to determine the playoffs, plus a possible play-in tournament for the final spot in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference post-season fields.

The NBA is working with the National Basketball Players Association, infectious disease specialists and public health to set protocols to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

Some of the measures include regular testing and strict safety practices.

The plan also depends on an agreement with The Walt Disney Company to use Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando Florida as the single site for all games and practices.