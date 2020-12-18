NBA Decides to Keep the Coach's Challenge

The NBA coach's challenge is going to stay.

Following the recommendation from the league's competition committee, the NBA's board of governors voted Thursday to keep the challenge as an option for coaches going forward.

It was introduced last year on a one-year trial.

Coaches challenged 700 calls last season, including the playoffs. Calls were overturned 308 times, or a rate of 44 per cent.

Also approved: a plan to give teams the ability to expand their active roster on game nights from 13 to 15 for this season,a move being made largely in response to the coronavirus pandemic and in anticipation of the likelihood that teams will be missing players from time to time.

With files from the Associated Press