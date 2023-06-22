NBA Draft tips off Thursday night in Brooklyn

(Brooklyn, NY) -- Eyes around the world are tuning in for the NBA draft.

The league's future stars are being selected Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is expected to go first overall to the San Antonio Spurs.

The seven-foot-five center says he's "immune" to the draft hype surrounding him, which many claim is similar to when LeBron James came into the league.

The last player to go number-1 overall without playing in college was Andrea Bargnani back in 2006.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are deciding between two players for the second pick.

General manager Mitch Kupchak says the team could also trade down.

Alabama's Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson out of the G-League Ignite are the next players likely to be picked after Wembanyama.

The Portland Trailblazers select third overall while the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons round out the top five.

— with files from MetroSource