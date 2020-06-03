NBA Great Wes Unseld Dies

Pro basketball Hall-of-Famer Wes Unseld is dead. He was 74 and had battled a number of illnesses, pneomunia being the most recent.

The former Washington Bullets star won the NBA's most valuable player award as a rookie.

He's only the second player to ever do that, joining Wilt Chamberlain.

In his rookie year, the center led the Bullets from last place in their division to a league-best 57 victories.

He was a five-time all-star and led the Bullets to the NBA Finals four times.

Unseld helped the franchise win its only championship in 1978 and was named the Finals MVP.

He continues to hold a number of records he set at the University of Louisville.

He and his wife Connie opened a school in Baltimore, where the Bullets, now the Wizards, originated. His family says he died Tuesday after ``lengthy health battles, most recently with pneumonia."

with files from Associated Press