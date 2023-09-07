NBA owner putting millions toward stroke care, health research in Detroit

DETROIT - The family foundation of NBA team owner Dan Gilbert is putting nearly $375 million toward health care and research in Detroit.

Gilbert is supporting a new 72-bed rehabilitation center for stroke patients and a research institute that will focus on a genetic disease that afflicted his son.

Gilbert is the owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers and founder of Detroit-based Rocket Companies.

He had a stroke in 2019 and received extensive care in Chicago.

Gilbert's foundation is also creating the Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute.

Neurofibromatosis causes tumors to develop in the nervous system.

Gilbert's son, Nick Gilbert, died in May at age 26.