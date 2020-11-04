NBA Players to Vote on NBA Start Date This Week

The National Basketball Players Association is expected to vote on a start date for the 2020-21 NBA season this week.

The Athletic reports the NBPA will vote either Thursday night or Friday morning to start either December 22nd or around Martin Luther King Day on January 18th.

The league has stressed the financial ramifications if the season doesn't start before Christmas.

It also will help get the NBA back on its October through June schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The report says a January start would also interfere with the 2021 Summer Olympics as well as affect advertisement sales for the television networks.

The NBPA informed players they fear the later start could also force TV partners to want to renegotiate their deals.

With files from the Associated Press