NBA Putting on HORSE Tournament

With almost the entire sports world shutdown because of COVID-19, it appears basketball will try and wet the appetite of its fans.

An eight-player HORSE tournament will be held featuring Chris Paul and Trae Young of the NBA.

The WNBA will also be represented by athletes like legendary player Tamika Catchings.

Retired NBA players including Paul Pierce will also look to show off their skills. ESPN will air the first round at 7 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

The finals will be shown next Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern.

with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.