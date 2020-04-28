NBA Reopen Bumped Back

The NBA's league office has pushed back the possible re-opening of team facilities to May 8, requiring all team personnel to stay away from team complexes for at least an additional week.

Even when they do open, team facilities will be governed by a strict set of rules, only permitting players when local governments allow, mandating at least 12 feet of space between players and other team personnel and requiring non-playing employees to wear masks at all times.

Players will have to wear a mask except for when they are working out.

with files from Associate Press