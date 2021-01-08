NBA Reports 4 Positive COVID Tests

The NBA says its latest round of testing for COVID-19 returned four confirmed positives out of 498 players tested since Dec. 30.

Any player who returns a confirmed positive test is isolated until cleared for leaving isolation under rules established by the NBA and its players' union, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The Seton Hall women's basketball game at No. 3 Connecticut, originally scheduled for Feb. 10, will now be played next Wednesday in Storrs, Connecticut.

The Pirates were originally set to play at Creighton on Jan. 13, but that game was postponed due to the Bluejays' current pause.

The Creighton women have paused team activities and postponed three games because of a recent positive COVID-19 test result.



The Tulsa-Central Florida men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday at Tulsa has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing among UCF athletes.

It's the second straight postponement for UCF for the same reasons.



The Georgia State women's basketball team has postposed two more Sun Belt Conference games after additional positive tests for COVID-19.

The Panthers (4-3) had paused all athletic activities last week following a pair of positive tests, leading to the postponement of home games against Coastal Carolina on Jan. 1 and 2.

The school announced Thursday the shutdown will continue for another seven days. Georgia State had been scheduled to host Troy State on Friday and Saturday.



