NBA Reports 48 Players Test Positive for COVID-19 in a Week

The NBA has announced that 48 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing resumed last week.

The league and National Basketball Players Association said Wednesday that 546 players were tested between November 24-30 in the initial phase of testing after returning to team markets.

That means about nine per cent of the tests were positive.

Any player with a confirmed positive test is isolated until cleared by rules established by the league and union in accordance with Centres for Disease Control guidance.

Training camps are opening this week with the preseason scheduled to tip off one week from Friday.

The regular-season starts December 22.

