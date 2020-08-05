NBA's Bubble is Working

The NBA has announced that no players have tested positive for the coronavirus since teams arrived at the bubble last month.

The league said 343 players were tested since last Wednesday, and all 343 came back negative.

Inside the Disney bubble, the 76ers lost Ben Simmons to a left knee injury in their 107-98 win over the Wizards.

The two-time All-Star appeared to tweak his knee while grabbing a rebound, and after the game Sixers coach Brett Brown said he didn't have an update yet on the injury.

Philadelphia is off Thursday before facing Orlando on Friday.



with files from Associated Press