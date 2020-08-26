NBA Teams Refuse to Play in Light of Jacob Blake Shooting

All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in the name of Jacob Blake.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Games between Milwaukee and Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland were all called off with the league stating all three games would be rescheduled.

The dramatic series of events began when the Bucks, the NBA's lone team from Wisconsin, didn't take the floor for their playoff game against the Magic.

The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4pm, with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

The Celtics and Toronto Raptors met Tuesday to discuss boycotting Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Thursday, but no official decision has been made.

— with files from Broadcast News