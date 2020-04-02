NBLC Announces Cancellation of Season

The 2019-2020 season has now been officially called off for the Windsor Express.

The National Basketball League of Canada's board of governors has unanimously voted to cancel the remainder of the season and playoffs due the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBL deputy commissioner Audley Stephenson called the decision a "truly a difficult one to make" but, "a prudent one in order to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus."

Before the league shut down, the Express sat at the .500 mark with a record of 11-11.