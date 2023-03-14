NCAA tournament begins Tuesday

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament begins Tuesday with a pair of First Four matchups in Dayton.

The action gets started with Southeast Missouri State facing fellow 16-seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Pittsburgh and Mississippi State then meet in a battle of 11-seeds.

The First Four continues Wednesday when Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Texas Southern in a 16-versus-16 showdown.

Arizona State and Nevada will clash in a battle of 11-seeds later Wednesday.

The tournament then kicks into full swing on Thursday with 16 first-round games on the slate.

The Final Four will take place April 1st in Houston, with the championship game set for April 3rd.

