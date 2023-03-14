NCAA tournament begins Tuesday
The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament begins Tuesday with a pair of First Four matchups in Dayton.
The action gets started with Southeast Missouri State facing fellow 16-seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Pittsburgh and Mississippi State then meet in a battle of 11-seeds.
The First Four continues Wednesday when Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Texas Southern in a 16-versus-16 showdown.
Arizona State and Nevada will clash in a battle of 11-seeds later Wednesday.
The tournament then kicks into full swing on Thursday with 16 first-round games on the slate.
The Final Four will take place April 1st in Houston, with the championship game set for April 3rd.
— with files from MetroSource