NCAA tournament field officially set


FILE - In this March 20, 2010, file photo, a ball flicks through the net in front of the NCAA logo on the marquis during an NCAA college basketball practice in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The NCAA tournament field is officially set after the remaining First Four matchups went final in Dayton on Wednesday.  

Fairleigh Dickinson blew out Texas Southern 84-61 to claim the 16th seed in the East region.  

The Knights will play Number-1 Purdue in the first round of the tournament.  

A clash of 11-seeds wrapped up the night in Ohio.  

Arizona State cruised past Nevada 98-73 and will play sixth-seeded TCU in the West region.  

Sixteen games will tip off in the first round of the tournament starting Thursday afternoon.  

Number-1 seeds Kansas, Alabama and Houston are all in action as the Crimson Tide take on Texas A-and-M Corpus Christi while the Jayhawks square off against Howard.  

The Cougars battle Northern Kentucky in one of the night games.

— with files from MetroSource

