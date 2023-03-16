NCAA tournament field officially set
The NCAA tournament field is officially set after the remaining First Four matchups went final in Dayton on Wednesday.
Fairleigh Dickinson blew out Texas Southern 84-61 to claim the 16th seed in the East region.
The Knights will play Number-1 Purdue in the first round of the tournament.
A clash of 11-seeds wrapped up the night in Ohio.
Arizona State cruised past Nevada 98-73 and will play sixth-seeded TCU in the West region.
Sixteen games will tip off in the first round of the tournament starting Thursday afternoon.
Number-1 seeds Kansas, Alabama and Houston are all in action as the Crimson Tide take on Texas A-and-M Corpus Christi while the Jayhawks square off against Howard.
The Cougars battle Northern Kentucky in one of the night games.
