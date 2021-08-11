NDP Announce Provincial Candidate for Windsor-Tecumseh
The province's New Democratic Party (NDP) is welcoming a new candidate in Windsor-Tecumseh for the 2022 provincial election.
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced on Wednesday in Windsor, that Gemma Grey-Hall will represent the party in the riding.
She is replacing current MPP Percy Hatfield who announced he is retiring at the end of the term.
Grey-Hall is the Major Gift Officer at the University of Windsor and was past president of Women’s Enterprise Skills Training.
In a NDP release she states, "Percy leaves big shoes to fill, but I couldn't be more excited to continue his legacy of working hard for the people of Windsor-Tecumseh. The pandemic battered our local economy, and Doug Ford just left Windsor-Tecumseh behind. We need investments in our region, starting with Andrea Horwath’s plan to help local businesses, alongside our commitment to rebuild health care and our children’s schools and create affordable child care."
Grey-Hall will be acclaimed as the candidate on August 19.
She has lived in Windsor-Tecumseh for 17-years.