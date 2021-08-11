NDP Announce Provincial Candidate for Windsor-Tecumseh

The province's New Democratic Party (NDP) is welcoming a new candidate in Windsor-Tecumseh for the 2022 provincial election.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced on Wednesday in Windsor, that Gemma Grey-Hall will represent the party in the riding.

She is replacing current MPP Percy Hatfield who announced he is retiring at the end of the term.

Grey-Hall is the Major Gift Officer at the University of Windsor and was past president of Women’s Enterprise Skills Training.