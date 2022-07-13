NDP appoints Gretzky as Mental Health and Addictions Critic

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky has been appointed as the provincial NDP's Mental Health and Addictions Critic and Deputy House Leader by Interim NDP Leader Peter Tabuns.

Gretzky says the past few years have been difficult, and so many across Ontario are dealing with new or worsening mental health and addiction challenges.

"People are coping with financial pressures, loneliness, loss and grief. Children are struggling with personality changes and anxiety from years of school disruptions. We've seen opioid overdoses skyrocket, including right here in Windsor. Our mental health and addictions system is struggling to keep up with peoples' needs, and families are facing high costs and long wait times for critical services."

She says Ontarians need action on mental health and addictions.

"I'm ready to advocate for more investment and hold Ford accountable to the many families that need better mental health and addictions supports. I'll fight to make sure people can have their care needs met, in their community, because Ontarians deserve a mental health and addictions system that works. Mental health care and addictions services are health care, and so we need to make sure they are freely and quickly accessible to everyone."

Gretzky previously served as the NDP's Critic for Community and Social Services.

In that role, Gretzky says she fought for better social assistance and improved supports for people with disabilities.