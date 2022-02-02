NDP calling on Ford government to end Ottawa protests

The provincial New Democrats are calling on Premier Doug Ford to do more to end the protests taking place in Ottawa.

The 'Freedom Convoy' rolled into the nation's capital this past weekend to protest COVID-19 restrictions, but many supporters refuse to leave causing gridlock in the area around Parliament Hill.

On Tuesday, Ford told protesters they had got their message across and it's time to go home, but Windsor-West MPP Lisa Gretzky says that isn't enough.

She says there are some bad apples in the crowd.

"We recognize that's not everybody that has been in Ottawa or may still be there, but there are people within that group that are causing a lot of chaos and a lot of harm to the people in Ottawa."

Gretzky says it's time for the all levels of government to step up.

"First of all, the Premier took days to say anything about what was going on in Ottawa. The Premier should be reaching out to the mayor to find out how the three levels of government can share resources so that the people in Ottawa can get back to work and earning a living."

She says action should have been taken days ago.

"He should have stepped up a long time before now and reached out to the mayor and said what is it that you need from me and from the province to be able to help support you through this? Unfortunately, what we've seen, because he hasn't done that, is continued escalation and occupation of Ottawa."

On Wednesday, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath issued a letter to the Ford government urging it to use every tool at its disposal to work with the federal and municipal government to end the protests.

Organizers with the 'Freedom Convoy' say another convoy is planned to descend on the GTA by this weekend.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides