NDP criticizing idea of further health-care privatization

The Opposition is criticizing the idea of further health-care privatization after Premier Doug Ford said his government would consider all options to address the hospital staffing crisis.

The NDP health critic says any privatization will bleed staff away from public hospitals and worsen the situation.

Private nursing agencies already supply staff to Ontario hospitals, with doctors and nursing unions claiming they charge a premium compared to what hospitals otherwise pay their own staff.

Ford has said he is a strong believer in public health care, but when asked if his government would consider more privatization, he said -- quote -- ``everything is on the table''.