NDP first party to back Platform4Windsor

Ahead of a visit to the region on Thursday, NDP leader Andrea Horwath and all of the local NDP candidates have announced their full support of Mayor Drew Dilkens' Platform4Windsor.

Windsor candidate Lisa Gretzky, Windsor-Tecumseh candidate Gemma Grey-Hall, and Essex candidate Ron LeClair say they're committed to making each of the five listed priorities a reality if elected.

The Platform4Windsor outlines five key local priorities for the City of Windsor, including funding the new regional hospital, lowering the cost of housing, connecting the Lauzon parkway to the 401, supporting economic growth and helping to establish the Ojibway National Park.



Horwath says that New Democrats are committed to making life better for Windsor families.

"An NDP government would work with the City of Windsor, workers and families to deliver on all five of the priorities in the plan," she continued. "We're heading to Windsor in the coming days and we can't wait to meet with the mayor and discuss how an NDP government can make the Windsor platform a reality."



Gretzky says families in Windsor need a government that will invest in the things that matter to them.

"As MPP for Windsor West for the last eight years, I was proud to have already been advocating for many of these priorities, like the new hospital, affordable housing and the Ojibway National Urban Park. New Democrats want to make Windsor an economic powerhouse by investing in the auto sector and supporting workers and their families," she said.



Grey-Hall says the NDP will invest in Windsor's health care system and make sure the new regional hospital is built as quickly as possible.

"We're also determined to fix the housing crisis and making sure everyone in Windsor is able to find a home they can afford. Windsor families need a government that listens to their priorities and commits to acting on them, and that's exactly what the NDP will do."



LeClair says the NDP will invest in giving families in Essex better health care by making sure the new regional hospital gets built quickly, and offers the range of services families need.

"Supporting the Windsor platform means helping the families of Essex access more good jobs and better health care, and making housing more affordable for everyone across the region," he stated.

