NDP Leader Visiting Windsor-Essex

The leader of the New Democrats will be in Windsor-Essex today. (Wednesday)

Jagmeet Singh is set to make an announcement at 11am at Coventry Gardens on Riverside Drive.

He is expected to unveil his party's "Better Jobs. More Jobs" plan.

According to a release, Singh will outline the concrete measures the NDP will put forward to help create more than a million good jobs in our communities.

Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

He will be joined by Essex candidate Tracey Ramsey and Windsor-Tecumseh candidate Cheryl Hardcastle.

Later this afternoon, he will be touring the Community Support Centre of Essex County.

Singh will finish off his day participating in a nomination meeting for the Nickel Belt Riding.