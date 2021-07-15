NDP Leader Wants CRB Extended Past September 25

The leader of the Federal NDP wants to see the Canadian Recovery Benefit (CRB), previously known as CERB, extended.

As of now, the funding has been extended for both personal and business support until September 25.

Speaking in Windsor on Wednesday, Jagmeet Singh says despite businesses slowly starting to reopen, some simply aren't eligible to yet.

"Many businesses, many restaurants are not at full capacity, patios might be open but you can't dine in, we're not seeing the same level of traffic flowing into those businesses and we also know that there are many sectors that are still completely shut down," he says.

Because the economy isn't open to full capacity, Singh tells AM800 News there are still too many people who aren't able to go back to their jobs.

"What we're saying is while we are still in the recovery, while people cannot get back to work, what we need to do is continue the supports," he says. "It is cruel and callous to end the CRB at this point."

With the borders still closed, Singh says that alone should be enough to extend the financial supports because thousands of people in the tourism industry aren't able to go back to work.

"Those jobs are simply not there," he says. "So for a lot of people, they can't get back to work. While people can't back to work because we're still in this pandemic, I believe we need to continue to provide support for those families and those people."

The CRB gives income support to employed and self-employed individuals who are directly affected by COVID-19 and are not entitled to Employment Insurance (EI) benefits.

Eligible CRB recipients can now apply for a total of 25 periods (50 weeks) between September 27, 2020 and September 25, 2021.

If you are eligible for the CRB, you can receive $1,000, $900 after taxes withheld, for a two-week period until you reach 21 periods or 42 weeks.

If you have already applied for 21 periods, or are applying for your first CRB period on or after period 22 (July 18 to 31, 2021), you may receive $600 ($540 after taxes withheld) for a two-week period.