NDP MPP urging province to legislate bird-friendly windows

An unintended but fatal flaw in the design of building glass has contributed to the deaths of millions of birds in Canada and across North America, according to several years' worth of data compiled by advocates.

The Fatal Light Awareness Program Canada, a charity that has worked to raise awareness and address the issue, has tracked the deadly collisions for about 30 years.

Canada is home to millions of migrating birds that cross lakes and forests each spring to nest and reproduce before returning south in the fall.

Spadina-Fort York New Democrat MPP Chris Glover says an estimated 25 million birds die in Canada each year as a result of fatal collision with building windows.

He's raising the issue and urging the provincial government to make bird-friendly window design a standard in the Ontario Building Code.

"And the bird safe windows can be as simple as, and you'll probably see them in some places, white dots in five inch squares on the glass. That's enough to alert the birds that that is a window and not something they can fly through, so it prevents a lot of bird crashes."

(Photo Credit: FLAP)

It's not necessarily the big sky scrapers that are the main issues either, as anything within five stories with glass can be incredibly deadly for birds according to Glover.

"Birds cross the Great Lakes, and for a lot of the smaller birds that's actually quite a big stretch to fly across. So they look for places Pelee Island, Longpoint and Lake Erie," he continued. "They come into Toronto and they're looking for a place to land and rest after crossing the Great Lakes on their migration route."

Glover says spring migration is already happening, and he's encouraging people in the Windsor-Essex area to press their MPPs on this issue moving forward.

"All these birds are coming back right now and in May they have a big celebration down in Point Pelee, the Spring Migration celebration, so I really encourage people to get out and see the birds. But at the same time recognize that pushing their MPPs to make this change to the building code will preserve these birds for future generations," Glover said.

FLAP Canada held a demonstration outside of Queen's Park earlier this week to press the government on the issue.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides